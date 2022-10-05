Spooky activities to mark Halloween at Tamworth Castle

Tamworth Castle at night

Tamworth Castle is launching a range of creepy entertainment with spooky activities and performances on offer for visitors.

From Saturday, October 22 until Sunday, October 30 there will be a Grotesque and Gruesome Collections event, chance for visitors to see some of the more unusual and macabre items in the castle’s collection and learn about the grisly from the days gone by.

A special Grotesque and Gruesome Twilight event will take place on Thursday, October 27, with a late castle opening until 7pm, the Castle closing at 8pm.

There will also be a Ghosts in the Garden performance on Saturday, October 29 in the Castle grounds when, Fired Up Theatre and Tamworth Repertory Company perform a unique brand-new production of gothic tales, storytelling, dance and physical theatre about ‘things that go bump in the night’.

Priced at £10, not suitable for young children, there are three time slots 6-7pm, 7-8pm and 8-9pm, with all three meeting at Tamworth Bandstand with performances finishing at the Market Vaults.

On Sunday. October 30, an atmospheric one-man show arrives at the Great Hall, as Jonathan Goodwin performs an adaption of classic stories scripted by himself, based around the Ripper theme.

Don’t Go into The Cellar present ‘Truly Jack the Ripper’, where topics around the Ripper are explored. Tickets are priced at £12 and the event is for over-16s. The show starts at 8pm. Drinks and Snacks available pre-show and at the interval.

Horror film lovers are invited to the screening of a 1925 masterpiece as Minima Music presents The Phantom of the Opera in the Great Hall of Tamworth Castle, with live accompaniment on Saturday, November 12, from 8pm. Tickets are priced at £12, and a cash bar will be available.

And there will also be a night ghostly walk around the Medieval Castle. The Ghost Search will take place on Saturday, November 12, from 8pm to midnight. This is for over-18s only.