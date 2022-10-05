Notification Settings

Dudley Tenpin bowling centre set to open soon after £1 million refurbishment

By Sunil Midda

Tenpin, the UK's leading bowling and entertainment brand has revealed a new look to a centre in the Black Country, following a £1 million refurbishment.

Tenpin Dudley, has a undergone a complete makeover with the investment, bringing new lanes, new dynamic LED lighting plus a new soft play area for children.

The entertainment centre in Castlegate Park, Dudley, has had an additional six new bowling lanes create which are all newly designed with the new LED lighting system.

A new bar serving cocktails has opened while the arcade space has been expanded with pool tables and a new soft play area adfded.

The new soft play area has plenty to offer from slides to tunnels, plus more to keep children entertained.

The newly-refurbished site follows on from recent investment in the region, after Tenpin opened a brand new £3 million centre in Walsall.

Tenpin Bowling has opened a new venue on Crown Wharf Retail Park in Walsall

Elliott Marchant, General Manager at Tenpin Dudley, said: “Tenpin is all about creating a space where friends and families can create memorable moments which is why we are really excited about Dudley’s refurbishment.

"From bowling and cocktails to a new and improved soft play area, there is something for everyone at Tenpin and in a few weeks’ time we’ll be introducing karaoke too! We can’t wait to welcome guests old and new to join us in the new and improved Tenpin!”

Further information and booking can be found at tenpin.co.uk/our-locations/dudley/.

