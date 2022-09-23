Twycross Zoo's 'Green Weekend' will highlight climate change and need to protect nature

Enjoy the day with the animals at Twycross Zoo

And the Zoo has also launched a new mobile phone recycling scheme to create a more environmentally conscious culture

The Zoo’s activities will take place tomorrow and Sunday in support of Great Big Green Week 2022, which aims to mobilise tens of thousands of people across the UK to celebrate the everyday actions being taken to stand up for nature.

On Sunday, families will be able to watch an exclusive performance from the EAGA Gospel Choir, who reached the semi-finals of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent in 2018.

Enjoy the EAGA Gospel Choir at Twycross Zoo

Returning to the Zoo for the second time, the Choir’s performance is part of an ongoing programme of activity at the Zoo, designed to help people appreciate and connect with nature, meet with like-minded individuals and enjoy the positive mental health benefits of spending time outdoors.

Visitors will also have the chance to Build a Bug Home, helping to create a brand-new sanctuary for creepy crawlies at the Zoo.

Bugs such as bees, butterflies and beetles are important pollinators and play a vital role in our ecosystem, but they are finding it increasingly difficult to find lasting habitats.

Visitors can find out more from the Zoo’s Education Team and support them in building a bug hotel, which will become a permanent fixture at Twycross Zoo.

Sustainable Doll’s House from Hinckley and Rugby Building Society have upcycled a doll’s house into a sustainable home. Visitors can learn about solar panels, wind turbines and recycling bins, all of which can help to make homes more eco-friendly.

Twycross has also partnered with Genuine Solutions to offer staff and visitors a phone recycling scheme. From this weekend, visitors will be invited to hand in their old mobile phones at the zoo.

Guests of all ages will also have the chance to explore the Zoo’s on-site Nature Reserve across the weekend, which helps to protect and preserve local wildlife by influencing species to thrive in a natural wetland habitat. Visitors can download a special activity sheet here, to help them on their journey through the unique habitat.

Dr Rebecca Biddle, Director of Conservation at Twycross Zoo, said: “We’re delighted to support the Great Big Green Week with a weekend of special activities here at the Zoo. As a conservation charity, we’re committed to inspiring and educating our visitors about the challenges faced by the planet, and the practical actions we can all take to protect it. By working together, we can make a real difference and help to create a brighter, greener future for us all.”