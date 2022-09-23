Notification Settings

Severn Valley Railway returns to diesel-hauled services again after more lineside fires

By Megan Howe

More lineside fires has meant a return to diesel-hauled services for at the Severn Valley Railway.

Volunteer: Rob Wilson from Whitchurch
The heritage railway made the announcement at around 6.30pm on Friday, stating that it will run only diesel-hauled services "until further notice".

It's the fourth time bosses at the railway have made the decision this year to suspend steam services after sparks from the locomotives set fire to the dry vegetation alongside the track.

Last weekend the railway withdrew its newly overhauled Hagley Hall locomotive midway through its four-day Autumn Steam Gala last weekend after it started three blazes along the railway.

Now, similar action has been taken, with the heritage railway saying it will review the situation on Monday, October 3, after the Autumn Diesel Bash which takes place over the first weekend of October.

The timetable for this weekend's Autumn Model Railway Weekend remains the same but with all trains diesel-hauled.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

