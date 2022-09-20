Dudley Zoo sees birth of first ever binturong in zoo's history

The baby is the first binturong to be born at the zoo in its 85-year history

The baby, whose name has not yet been announced, was born to two-year-old Coco and five-year-old Elliot earlier this month.

Pictures show the adorable baby – otherwise known as a 'binlet' – snuggling up with its mum as it makes itself at home in its enclosure.

Binturongs are also known as bearcats due to their fluffy, feline-esque appearance, and are famous for smelling like warm buttered popcorn.

This is because of a chemical in their urine which is the same substance that gives fresh popcorn its smell.

Native to the tropical rainforests of South and Southeast Asia, binturongs are omnivores, and eat everything from small mammals, fish and birds, to worms, insects, leaves, and fruit.

The birth of the new baby is especially important, as binturongs are classified as 'vulnerable to extinction' due to habitat loss, the pet trade, and being killed for meat, fur, or medicine.

A spokeswoman for the zoo said: "Mum and baby are doing really well."