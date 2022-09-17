Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Unique loco out of service after first day of Severn Valley Railway Autumn Steam Gala due to fires

By Paul JenkinsWolverhamptonAttractionsPublished: Last Updated: Comments

The Severn Valley Railway has had to withdraw its refurbished GWR 4930 loco 'Hagley Hall' after just the first of the three day Autumn Steam Gala.

GWR 4930 Hagley Hall
GWR 4930 Hagley Hall

A tweet was put on the official site saying investigations were being carried out after three line side fires yesterday.

The Hagley Hall engine was expected to be the star of the gala which runs until Sunday. It came back into service only last week after a 36-year-absence.

https://www.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/bridgnorth/2022/09/09/historic-engine-returns-to-its-former-glory/

Engine 75069 has been brought in as a replacement.

The event takes place across the SVR stations including Kidderminster and Bridgnorth.

For details on the weekend go to svr.co.uk

Attractions
Entertainment
What's On
Weekend
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News