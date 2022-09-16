Notification Settings

Royal opening of the new Stourbridge Glass Museum to be rearranged

By Deborah Hardiman

A new date will be set for the royal opening of the new Stourbridge Glass Museum after it was postponed due to the Queen's death.

The Duke of Gloucester
The official opening of the attraction based in the grounds of the former Stuart Crystal Glassworks in Wordsley, was due to have been carried out on Wednesday by her cousin the Duke of Gloucester.

Museum bosses said they had been in contact with the invited guests to advise them that the event will be rescheduled to a future date.

Lynn Boleyn, of organisers the British Glass Foundation, said: "The duke was due to formally open the museum but this has been cancelled and his visit will be rearranged.

"The museum has been paying tribute to the Queen. We have a lovely display featuring her photograph and some lilies. Our condolence to the Royal Family. She was an amazing woman and a gracious queen."

The museum, home to the town's prized collection of glass, opened its doors to the public earlier this year.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

