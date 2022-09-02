Steam is back as Severn Valley Railway turns purple for the weekend

Steam is back at the Severn Valley Railway

It comes after SVR announced on Wednesday it had made the decision to return to diesel-hauled services after a spate of lineside fires.

The fires were started by sparks or cinders from one of SVR's steam locomotives, and Shropshire Fire Service attended and successfully extinguished them.

Steve Wainwright, Severn Valley Railway's head of operations said: “During hot, dry weather, we have to be constantly alert to the risks of lineside fires.

“We have already switched to heritage diesel-only services twice this season; first in July and then earlier this month."

But the railway announced today, that steam services are to resume this Saturday and Sunday for the Purple Weekend, with the No. 70 running on both days.

GREAT NEWS! 🚂 Steam is back this Saturday and Sunday for our PURPLE Weekend with No.70 running on both days 💜



PLUS, our Fab Friday offer, wear purple and get 33% off tickets at the booking office this weekend!

The Purple Weekend involves vehicles of all shapes and sizes in the colour of 2022, to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Visitors have been encouraged to wear a shade of purple and to join in the fun, which includes a visit from Plimsoll – the on-rail Land Rover (Saturday only) – and the No.70 Elizabeth II.

Those who wear purple will be eligible for 33 per cent off tickets at the booking office, as part of the railway's Fab Friday Offer.

The offer is available to people who purchase ‘Freedom of the Line’ train tickets for travel on September 3 and 4 from the booking office.

Passengers must wear a visible item of purple clothing, either a T-shirt, shirt, blouse, jumper, trousers, coat or dress.

Exclusive purple clothing can be purchased in advance from svrshop.co.uk