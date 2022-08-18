Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Blue star Simon Webbe set to perform at popular Midlands attraction

By Matthew PanterAttractionsPublished:

Popstar Simon Webbe is heading to a Midlands attraction as part of an evening of music and entertainment.

Simon Webbe
Simon Webbe

Webbe, a member of Blue, as well as being a former Strictly contestant, will headline Twycross Zoo’s final Summer Sundown event of 2022.

Taking place after-hours at the Zoo on Saturday, September 3, the event will mark the end of the summer holidays.

It follows the hugely-popular Summer Sundown event in July, featuring McFly’s Dougie Poynter.

Ahead of Webbe’s evening DJ set, guests will be able to enter the 100-acre zoo from 5pm to discover hundreds of animals including many endangered species, at a time never usually seen by the public. Tickets start at £27 and can be booked via twycrosszoo.org.

Richard Loftus, marketing director at Twycross Zoo, said: “Our Summer Sundown event offers visitors the unique chance to experience the zoo in a brand-new way.

"We’re so excited to welcome Simon to Twycross Zoo for this exclusive after-hours DJ set which will round off the summer in style.

“Events like these help us to turn up the volume on our conservation charity and continue our vital work protecting some of the world’s most endangered species with whom we share our planet.”

During the Summer Sundown event an animal welfare officer will be present, alongside the zookeepers, to care for the animals. Sound levels will be monitored and animal houses will be closed during the evening at times appropriate for the animals.

Attractions
Entertainment
What's On
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News