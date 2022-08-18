Blue star Simon Webbe set to perform at popular Midlands attraction

Simon Webbe

Webbe, a member of Blue, as well as being a former Strictly contestant, will headline Twycross Zoo’s final Summer Sundown event of 2022.

Taking place after-hours at the Zoo on Saturday, September 3, the event will mark the end of the summer holidays.

It follows the hugely-popular Summer Sundown event in July, featuring McFly’s Dougie Poynter.

Ahead of Webbe’s evening DJ set, guests will be able to enter the 100-acre zoo from 5pm to discover hundreds of animals including many endangered species, at a time never usually seen by the public. Tickets start at £27 and can be booked via twycrosszoo.org.

Richard Loftus, marketing director at Twycross Zoo, said: “Our Summer Sundown event offers visitors the unique chance to experience the zoo in a brand-new way.

"We’re so excited to welcome Simon to Twycross Zoo for this exclusive after-hours DJ set which will round off the summer in style.

“Events like these help us to turn up the volume on our conservation charity and continue our vital work protecting some of the world’s most endangered species with whom we share our planet.”