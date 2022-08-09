Lion Lodges planned to be next ‘mane’ attraction at West Midland Safari Park

West Midland Safari Park has submitted the plans to Wyre Forest District Council for the third phase of its wildlife development plan, which aims to upgrade animal facilities, alongside adding further overnight accommodation.

The plans are for four, single-storey Lion Lodges, sleeping up to six people and will be fully immersed in the lions’ new habitat, offering incredible views of the attraction’s bachelor group of African lions.

One of the lodges will be fully accessible for guests with disabilities.

What the lodges could look like

All four lodges will have open-plan living spaces, an outdoor private garden space and floor-to-ceiling windows in the bedrooms and living area, meaning guests can sleep a whisker away from these magnificent beasts.

Managing director Chris Kelly said: "We're pleased to announce that we have submitted planning for the next phase of our development.

"This will see new habitats, housing and facilities being built for our bachelor group of lions, giving them 24-hour access to indoor and outdoor facilities, in their new, enriched habitat.

"Alongside the new lion facilities, we will be installing four new lodges, which will be very similar in layout to our current cheetah lodges.

"They will have two bedrooms, a lounge, kitchenette, comfortable indoor and outdoor seating and stunning interiors, inspired by African design.

"We hope to release more information about booking and an opening date, subjective to planning being granted, later in the year."

The new lodges will be located near the park’s African Village, a pedestrianised area that houses meerkats, lemurs and goats.

This means that day guests will be able to see the lions on foot, for the first time in the park’s history, from a viewpoint in the African Village.

If planning is granted for the new Lion Lodges, the safari park hopes that works shall begin in October 2022.

Like the existing Safari lodges, the Lion Lodges short breaks include breakfast and dinner, spectacular views of the animals, admission to the park for two days and Theme Park wristbands, during the summer season.