Farmarama brings festival feel to Staffordshire attraction

The maize maze

Farmarama is running alongside the attraction’s popular activities which includes the return of its traditional maize maze and a brand new Secret Garden themed adventure golf course.

Until September 5, the attraction will stage a new Farmarama area which offers a festival feel each day, festooned in flags and bunting, including princess singalongs shows, an interactive pirate show, teacup rides, a craft marque, mascot meet and greets, and glitter face painting.

At 4pm each day children will be able to enjoy a fun-filled foam party full of frothy bubbles and music in front of the Farmarama stage.

Also new for 2022 is the Secret Garden Adventure Golf, a 9-hole course which has a garden theme complete with wooden pagodas, water features and a running stream.

Tom Robinson, who runs the farm attraction with his brother Ivor, said: “We’re excited about putting on our new Farmarama event which brings a host of new activities to the farm for seven weeks, for some much-needed affordable family-fun time.

“With family festivals becoming so popular we thought we’d introduce our piece of festival magic to the farm with lots of activities designed especially for families and younger children.

“Value for money is becoming increasingly important to people so we’ve ensured that all our farm and summer activities are included in the price of the ticket price. We can’t wait for people to join us for what will be an action-packed day out in the countryside."