'Perfection': I'm A Celebrity winner Jacqueline Jossa loves West Midlands Safari Park lodge

Jacqueline Jossa at West Midlands Safari Park. Photo: @jacjossa Instagram

The EastEnders star, best known for her portrayal of Lauren Branning, spent the night in one of the new giraffe lodges at the park with her daughters Ella and Mia.

She shared pictures of the day with the caption "Girls trip, giraffe lodge – West Midlands Safari Park is perfection."

The 29-year-old also posted pictures and videos of the girls enjoying the day and feeding a giraffe through a car window.

The new giraffe lodges were officially opened on April 15 along with brand new rhino lodges.

In the giraffe lodges, guests are able to come eye to eye with the park’s charismatic giraffes from the balcony on the first floor, which is where the living room, kitchenette and dining room are situated.

A bathroom and two bedrooms are downstairs, providing accommodation for five people.

Managing director, Chris Kelly said, “I hope our guests enjoy their experience with us and we look forward to starting our next stage of development with the Tiger Lodges, which we hope to open later in the year.”

When launched, the giraffe lodges almost immediately sold out until September 30, and clearly, Jacqueline was one of the first in the queue.

The park’s white rhino and Rothschild’s giraffe are both part of an EEP (EAZA Ex-Situ Programme), an international, collaborative breeding programme by European zoos, supporting the conservation of their wild counterparts by creating a reserve population.

Safari lodges short breaks include breakfast and dinner, spectacular views of the animals, admission to the park for two days and theme park wristbands, during the summer season.

The lodges also include free Wi-Fi, smart TV, robes, Noble Isle toiletries, 24-hour concierge and hot drink facilities.