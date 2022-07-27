Tamworth Castle lit up

Tamworth Castle has been in the top 10per cent of attractions when it comes to pleasing customers, according to new figures released by Trip Advisor.

The castle has received a prestigious ‘2022 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best’ award, based on a full year of Trip Advisor reviews. The award honours the best in attractions, recognizing the places that deliver the most exceptional experiences.

Councillor Rob Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “The council prides itself on offering such an incredible gem as a heritage attraction, with more than 900 years of history to explore inside this great monument.

“This award of The Best of The Best is a well-deserved and demonstrates the hard work that our staff and volunteers provide daily to visitors.