Twycross Zoo picks up award for excellence in animal care

By Matthew Panter

Twycross Zoo has been recognised with an industry award celebrating excellence in animal care.

Twycross Zoo has received an industry award for excellence in bonobo care
The conservation charity has collected a BIAZA Bronze Award for excellence in ‘Animal Husbandry, Care and Breeding’ in recognition of the highly-skilled animal and veterinary team’s work to improve the health and welfare of its bonobo group.

Twycross has been recognised for its work in administering a programme of influenza vaccinations to its bonobo group, to help protect and improve their health and wellbeing. The zoo holds a family of 13 bonobos.

Dr Rebecca Biddle, Director of Conservation at Twycross Zoo, said: “We’re delighted to receive this award in recognition of our bonobo care and husbandry programme. As a conservation charity and Zoo, we’re incredibly proud of our work in helping to protect and preserve the four great apes - including bonobos - which are currently listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list.

“This important programme has had an extremely positive impact on preventative health in our bonobo group, with a marked reduction in respiratory disease which is so encouraging to see.

"The health and welfare of all our animals is of upmost importance and we’re committed to delivering best-in-class husbandry and care, including preventative health care strategies such as these, to ensure that we can protect these endangered species for future generations.”

The British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA) is the professional body representing the best zoos and aquariums in the UK and Ireland, and its annual awards celebrates excellence in the industry.

To find out more, visit www.twycrosszoo.org

Attractions
Entertainment
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

