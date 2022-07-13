Walsall Arboretum Splash Pad may have to close during very hot weather

The Walsall Arboretum Splash Pad

The Walsall Arboretum Splash Pad was forced to close on Monday to allow for what was described as "essential repairs".

Since then, the attraction has reopened and, as ever, seen a good turnout of visitors in the summer heat.

Due to this popularity, Walsall Council has warned that the chlorine levels of the water will need to be carefully managed, which may result in further closures.

Councillor Kerry Murphy, portfolio holder for clean and green said: "The combination of the hot weather causing evaporation as well as the Splash Pad being very busy meant that chlorine levels in the water needed to be carefully managed.

"The Splash Pad is up and running now, but we may have to close it for short periods of time in very warm weather to allow regulation of the PH levels."

With temperatures rising, families are expected to flock to the Arboretum in the coming weeks, particularly as schools break up for the six-week holidays.

The Splash Pad is free to enjoy and can be visited between 11am and 5pm at weekends, Bank Holidays and school holidays and from 11am to 3pm on weekdays during term time.