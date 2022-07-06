Dudley Zoo staff welcome birth of endangered Bornean orangutan

Staff have been celebrating the birth of a critically endangered Bornean orangutan at Dudley Zoo and Castle.

The staff at Dudley Zoo and Castle (DZC) said they were overjoyed at the news of the birth of the orangutan to mother Jazz and father Djimat.

The 30-year-old Jazz has been proudly showing her newborn to visitors over the last few days in the zoo's newly-built outdoor enclosure.

Upper Primates Section Leader, Pat Stevens, said: “The birth of one of the planet’s rarest animal species is so incredibly special and here at DZC we’re all thrilled with our wonderful new arrival.

“Jazz, who was born here herself, is an experienced mum, having already reared our youngest female, Sprout, who is now 11 years-old and she’s once again proving to be a doting parent.

“The baby is gorgeous and looks to be alert and feeding well as he snuggles up to mum, while we’ve also spotted dad, Djimat, looking on lovingly at his newest offspring.”

Keepers have been closely monitoring her during her eight-and-a-half month gestation, upping her daily food intake and supplementing the new mum with specialist postnatal vitamins since the birth on June 25.

The baby brings the zoo’s Bornean orangutan number to five, consisting of the family group and solitary male, Benji.

Listed as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List, Bornean orangutans, are one of the most threatened animal species in the world and are rapidly dwindling in number, mainly due to the loss of their habitat in their native Indonesia.