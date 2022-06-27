Tamworth Castle and its Grounds

It has achieved Visitor Attraction Quality Assurance Service accreditation, a quality assessment by a VisitEngland scheme.

Since improvements to the building during the past couple of years with the launch of the Battle and Tribute Exhibition and the addition of the augmented reality trail and online collections website, the castle saw a rating score of 90 per cent – a one per cent increase over the score achieved in 2021 and a five per cent increase over both 2018 and 2019.

The assessor commented in their report that the castle provides an "enjoyable and informative visitor experience, with visitors able to engage with some excellent and thought-provoking historic displays and interpretation".

They added: “A particular strength of this assessment visit was again the quality of welcome and interpretation provided by the staff. The website, with the commitment to engagement with social media was very impressive. High scores were also achieved in the cleanliness and toilet sections, and in the attraction section where all the interactive features were working perfectly.”

Tamworth Castle has now been nominated for a VisitEngland Best Told Story and Welcome accolade for its interpretation and presentation, and the knowledge and enthusiasm of the staff, and will find out if it has been successful later this year.

Councillor Robert Pritchard, deputy leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “We are proud to say that we have an absolute gem of a castle, and this high accreditation from VisitEngland, is a well-deserved recognition of its value and importance.

“I am delighted that Tamworth Castle has increased its overall scores thanks to the huge amount of hard work and dedication which the whole team puts into making the castle so special.

“Tamworth Castle now goes on to represent the borough further with its nominations for the Best Told Story and Welcome accolades. It will boost the profile of Tamworth even further and hopefully attract even more visitors to our amazing town and castle."