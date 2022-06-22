'Who you're gonna call?' - zoo prepares for Ghostbusters cinema night

Dudley Castle

The attraction's castle courtyard will be transformed into an open air cinema for the special showing of the 1984 film, complete with spine-chilling special effects and mood lighting projected onto the historic castle ramparts on August 6.

It is being showed by Birmingham-based entertainment enterprise Flatpack as part of the Beware the Moon schedule.

Previous cinema night at Dudley Zoo

The zoo's marketing manager Andrea Hales said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming back Flatpack to Dudley Zoo and Castle for another evening of great entertainment. The film is already proving popular with fans, so we urge visitors to book their tickets as soon as possible if they’d like to join us, as from past experience these events do sell out quickly.”

Tickets cost £12.50 for adults and £10 concessions and are available from the website or by phoning 01384 215313.

Hot food and a licensed bar will be available, but movie fans can bring picnics, chairs and blankets.The event will go ahead whatever the weather conditions.