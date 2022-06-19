Black Country Living Museum celebrates region's rich vehicle history

Sarah Bradbury as a conductress from the 1940s

The region once dominated the transport manufacturing scene, landing a formidable reputation for creating record-breaking motorbikes that took TT races and land speed records by storm.

And despite the drizzle and cloudy skies, people came to enjoy the vast variety of vehicles, including a 1924 fire engine, from the Black Country's history at the weekend.

Vehicles included world-renowned marques such as Bean, Clyno, Guy, Sunbeam, AJS and Jensen.

Transport manager Tim Shields driving an historic fire engine on show

Transport manager at the museum, Tim Shields, said: "With such a diverse vehicle collection, the day really does showcase motoring technology through the ages.

"With the oldest car in the parade being 119 years old and the youngest 62 years old, they do keep you on your toes.

"It really is amazing to see such a diverse range of vehicles in action and whilst the weather was against us today, a little rain couldn't dampen our spirits."

Daniel Williams, as a policeman from the 1920s

He added: "Sincere thanks to National Express, who bought along their retro liveried Walsall Corporation Scania bus, allowing us to showcase the present as well as past public transport.

"It was great to see folk have a smile on their faces as you meander past in one of our many quirky machines"

The museum is home to the world’s largest selection of Black Country-manufactured vehicles, boasting an impressive collection including buses, motorbikes, trolleybuses and cars.

Nick Burton, visiting the festival from Leicester.

These vehicles were on display across the museum’s 26-acre site, alongside an exciting array of visiting transport belonging to local enthusiasts.

Visitors also enjoyed a nostalgic ride on a vintage motor bus, hopping off to explore the museum's canalside village, as well as replica motor shops and garages that once existed in the region.

Staff at the museum got into the spirit by dressing as historic characters, such as Sarah Bradbury, who enjoyed taking on the role of a conductress from the 1940s.