Young macaw missing from Staffordshire zoo after getting 'lost' learning to fly

By Eleanor Lawson

A young macaw is missing from a Staffordshire zoo after getting lost while learning how to fly for a special show at the attraction.

Forest the macaw, who is missing from Wild Zoological Park.
The bird, called Forest, was in training for a show at the Wild Zoological Park in Bobbington, which hosts "the UK’s biggest and most spectacular free flying bird display", called Wild Wings.

However, Forest is an "inexperienced flyer" and got lost while trying to learn how to come down from height.

It is believed the macaw is now lost in Bobbington, Wombourne, or the surrounding areas.

Forest with a keeper at the zoo.

The zoo posted the following statement on its Facebook page: "Hi everyone. We are missing Forest one of our young macaws.

"He’s only a baby, still in training for the show and is somewhere in the local area. (Bobbington, Wombourne or surrounding).

"He’s gotten trapped in a thermal which took him quite high. As an inexperienced flyer this was his first time learning how to come down from height and is therefore lost in the local area.

"Anyone who’s been to us before will know that our birds are free flying however Forest has not completed his pilots licence just yet. For that reason we need to get him home Asap.

"Forest is a large green macaw with a bright red patch on his head, he has one white toenail, the rest are black. He has a leg ring and a microchip.

"Please note there are a lot of small green parakeets living wild in the area. Forest is a BIG parrot.

"If you have any sightings please contact us, preferably with photographs to the following numbers via text, Whatsapp or call if no photos.

"Again there are a lot of small green parrots living wild in the area so photographs will help us respond to the right bird."

The zoo can be contacted on 01384221500, 07889723567 or 07540123917.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

