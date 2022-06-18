Models and full-size planes take to the air over Weston Park

John Shiell, from Bedfordshire, with his model Vulcan bomber

Full size and model planes are vying for the skies over the stately home on the Shropshire\Staffordshire border.

And as well as planes there are also model cars and even model boats on the lake.

Those with tickets for Friday, the opening day of the show were treated to soaring temperatures and almost cloudless skies.

Weston Park Air Show International

The flying line-up over the weekends includes the Global Stars Aerobatic Formation Team, Richard Goodwin and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight featuring a Lancaster Bomber and Hurricane.

For Richard and the memorial flight it was a return to the air space they had flown over the weekend before at the RAF Cosford air show.

Home grown displays came from the The Wrekin Model Flying Club.

Weston Park Air Show International

Mike Croke, from Norwich, with his P47 model

Jennifer Astbury, Head of Estate Operations said: "The club has put a really exciting and thrilling line up together for the weekend.”

"We are delighted to welcome the air show back to Weston Park."

Visitors were able to enjoy the show within the Capability Brown-landscaped park at Weston.

Visitors to the model air show admire one of the many impressive exhibits

One of the models takes to the air

Among the attractions to keep the whole family entertained were both model and full size aircraft displays, off road and circuit model car racing, model boats, drone displays and helicopters.

As well as all the displays taking place, there’s a whole host of stalls to see with a huge trade line-up, craft fair, food and drink stalls, fun fair and live music in the evenings.

As night falls on Saturday, the Aerial Pyro Spectacular will light up the sky with formation aerobatics and night time pyrotechnics. The finale will feature a spectacular display set to music by the award winning Fire Monkey Pyro Fireworks team.

Tickets for the Weston Park Air Show International are available on-line priced at £15 per adult, £6 per child and £35 per family. On the day admission is priced at £20 per adult.