Severn Valley Railway launches custom Monopoly board and Top Trumps cards

The Severn Valley Railway monopoly board

The Severn Valley Railway has been branching out into the family games market recently, launching its exclusive customised versions of both Monopoly and Top Trumps.

Managing director, Helen Smith, got the idea a few years ago and has been liaising with the company Winning Moves UK Ltd to design, develop and create the games ever since.

Severn Valley Railway design a Monopoly board

Both the Monopoly board and Top Trumps cards are available to pre-order now and will be delivered in autumn of this year.

Helen Smith said: “We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to create these very special games.

“We’re expecting a huge demand as these are completely unique products and will only be available through our online shop at svrshop.co.uk or at our on-site shops.

“Monopoly and Top Trumps are household names from world-renowned brands.

"Our exclusive versions will make perfect birthday or Christmas gifts and are set to become collectors’ items in the future.”

The new Top Trumps designed by Severn Valley Railway

The games have been adapted to feature locations and locomotives associated with the Severn Valley line, which runs for 16 miles between Shropshire and Worcestershire.

Players of the Monopoly game can make their way around the railway's six stations, stopping off at Victoria Bridge, the Falling Sands Viaduct, The Railwayman's Arms and Alveley Woods.

Each of the Top Trumps feature 30 steam locomotives with close associations to the railway, each coming with a fact file and competitive statistics.

The railway team is looking into creating a Top Trumps edition specifically for diesel trains too in the future.

Lesley Carr, from the Severn Valley Railway said that pre-orders have been going crazy, with the SVR website crashing within the first two hours that orders went live.

In total 1,500 orders have been places for the games and it is expected that they will sell out.

The products are exclusive to the Severn Valley Railway and will only be sold through its outlets.