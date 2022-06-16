The silent disco

The event will take place as part of Castle Summer Fest – a three-week programme of sports and live entertainment in Tamworth's Castle Grounds, including live broadcasts of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games,

Silent Noize will be coming to the open-air section of the Activity Centre on Friday, July 29, with a session for families – children aged 8 plus – and another for adults only. Depending on the session, tickets are priced at £7-£10 for adults and £5 for children.

Cllr Robert Pritchard, deputy leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “Unless you’ve experienced a silent disco, it’s difficult to appreciate just how fun it can be. You choose the tunes from a choice of three different stations, set your own volume and just go with whatever dance moves come naturally. You’ll enjoy seeing if you can spot who is listening to the same station.

“While the event might look amusing to anyone passing, it’s fantastic fun for those involved. There’s a huge variety of events taking place as part of Castle Summer Fest and this is a really quirky addition to that programme.

“Because of the location, tickets are limited by space, so I’d encourage anyone who is interested in attending to book soon to avoid disappointment. This is great summer entertainment for a Friday evening.”

Disco goers can choose from three channels – latest charts, 80s v 90s and RnB and Hip Hop. The family pre-party session will take place from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Children must be aged eight and over and accompanied by an adult. Then from 9pm to 11pm it’s the full-on adults-only party for 18s and overs, priced at £10 per ticket.