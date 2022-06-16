Cadbury World is on the ball with football fun for dads

The Cadbury's Bunny with the Premier League Trophy

This Saturday and Sunday, football-enthusiast fathers will have the opportunity to see and take pictures with the Premier League trophy at the Bournville-based attraction.

Dads can also enjoy Freddo’s Festival of Fun, the latest stage show at the attraction, which takes families on a musical journey with toe-tapping pop, rock and country tunes. Guests can expect plenty of excitement and entertainment as Freddo is transformed into an all-star performer for the new show, which encourages singing, swaying and plenty of dancing.

Cadbury World is offering visitors the chance to get their hands on a personalised chocolate present.

Elsewhere in the attraction, guests will be able to discover the amazing world of Cadbury through an assortment of chocolatey zones.

And fathers can go on a 4D Chocolate Adventure with the whole family, by experiencing the sensation of riding the Crunchie Rollercoaster and diving into a pot of liquid Cadbury Dairy Milk, all without leaving their motion cinema seat.

Diane Mitchell, marketing manager at Cadbury World, said: “With the fantastic opportunity to view and take memorable photos with the Premier League trophy, enjoy tasty treats and amazing family entertainment, Cadbury World is the perfect destination for dads this Father’s Day.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming dads and their families for a weekend that promises to be choc-full of fun!”