Tapestries set to wow Weston Park visitors

Tapestry exhibiton

Interconnections 4 is filling the free-entry Granary Art Gallery with colourful and inspiring works until August 31

A series of workshops, talks and events is planned alongside the display, and there will be opportunities to meet some of the artists who will include Frances Crowe, Mary Cuthbert, Terry Dunne and Angela Forte from Ireland, and Joan Baxter, John Brennan, Clare Coyle and Elizabeth Radcliffe from Scotland.

In addition, Weston Park is also welcoming a number of schools from across the region who are participating in weaving-related activities, as a part of their studies, which are being provided specifically thanks to the Weavers’ Company, one of the sponsors of the event.

Gareth Williams, curator and head of learning to the Weston Park Foundation, said the Weston-under-Lizard estate was a fitting location for the display in view of its own historical associations.

He said: “Weston Park has a long history of connection with the materials, practice and the products of tapestry weaving and so we’re thrilled to be showcasing current talent in this superb exhibition.

“The Bridgeman family – who gifted Weston Park to the nation in 1986 – were important patrons of tapestry weaving and evidence of this can be seen in the collection of the house as well as in a number of other UK locations.

“The house is home to the superb set of French Gobelin tapestries commissioned for Weston by Sir Henry Bridgeman in the 1760s and which is one of only six sets of this type that were made for British patrons.

“We’re now delighted to bring the story of tapestry-weaving up to date with this three-month exhibition of contemporary tapestry artists from Ireland and Scotland.”