Jubilee brings Dudley Zoo best visitor numbers since 2019

A patriotic lioness. Photo: Jason Skarratt.

The zoo welcomed 4,800 guests on the first of the Jubilee bank holidays as they hosted activities in the castle courtyard, including Dippy the clown, small animal encounters and a royal selfie props booth complete with a golden throne.

Dudley Zoo's finance manager, Jonathan Ashfield, said: “It was wonderful to welcome so many families to Dudley Zoo and Castle as we joined the nation in celebrating the Queen’s momentous 70-year reign.

“We haven’t recorded such daily visitor numbers since February 2019 and we even extended our opening hours to allow the crowds the chance to see all the animals, with our month-old Bactrian camel babies, Jubilee and Queenie, proving particularly popular. Thank you to everyone who supported us."

The zoo named its two new camel babies Jubilee and Queenie

Animals joined in with the celebrations, as the lemurs at Lemur Wood had their own jubilee picnic, complete with primate pellet scones, banana sandwiches, apple chunks and carrot sticks, served up by keepers on a vintage silver afternoon tea tray.

Jubilee treats for the lemurs at Dudley Zoo

And on Thursday night, the new Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Sue Greenaway, proudly lit the beacon at the top of the castle, to celebrate 70 years since the Queen's accession to the throne.

Councillor Greenaway, said: "It was an absolute honour to light the beacon on behalf of the borough at Dudley Zoo and Castle.

"This is an historic moment, and I’m so pleased that we were able to light up the skies above two of the borough’s highest points, so that our communities could share in this celebration."