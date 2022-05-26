Notification Settings

New arrival makes journey from Chester Zoo to Twycross

By Matthew Panter

A Midland Zoo has welcomed some brand-new arrivals.

Dimitri
Dimitri

Families heading to Twycross Zoo this half term will be able to meet Dimitri, an eight-month-old male Kirk’s dik-dik antelope, who recently moved from Chester Zoo.

Dimitri joins three other Kirk’s dik-diks at the Zoo, a small antelope species known for their distinctive “dik-dik” calling sound, which they make to avoid predators.

And from small antelopes to big cats, visitors will have the chance to meet Khumbu, a three-year-old male Snow leopard. Khumbu recently arrived at Twycross Zoo as part of the European Endangered Species Breeding Programme. One of the rarest big cats in the world, families will have the opportunity to see this incredible species up-close as Khumbu explores his new surroundings in his Himalaya-themed habitat.

This weekend, there is also an exciting programme of entertainment for all ages to enjoy. During ‘Love Your Zoo Weekend’, families will encounter kangaroo stilt performers welcoming visitors to the zoo.

Little ones can also play and interact with a giant animatronic tortoise and get creative with Twycross Zoo’s huge ‘conservation cubes’ - with eye-catching animal pictures and Zoo scenes to colour in.

During their day out, visitors can also experience The Gruffalo Discovery Land - a brand-new four-acre adventure inspired by the best-selling picture book The Gruffalo written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler.

For more details, go to twycrosszoo.org

Attractions
Entertainment
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

