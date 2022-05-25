Meet Lizzie, the Pygmy goat named in honour of Jubilee

Will Jay and Chloe Hopper from the farm holding Lizzie the Pygmy goat kid

Over the Jubilee weekend visitors to The National Forest Adventure Farm will be able to meet the 8-week-old Lizzie in the attraction’s newly refurbished animal barn.

Tom Robinson, one of the owners of the National Forest Adventure Farm, said: “We wanted to mark the Queen’s Jubilee this year and thought what better way than to name one of our gorgeous Pygmy goat kids Lizzie. Our animal barn is such a huge attraction for children and I’m sure Lizzie will get lots of attention this year - and she will love it!”

The National Forest Adventure Farm is opening the gates of its new Raptor Ranch as part of a specially themed Dino Week this May half term, providing even more ‘roarsome’ fun and dinosaur adventures at the 40-acre farm attraction.

In addition to the newly refurbished animal barn, the farm has an outdoor adventure playground, indoor soft play, plenty of undercover picnic areas and hot food available to purchase on site.

As visitors explore the farm, they can also take a slow amble around the outdoor paddocks that are home to Shire horses, Miniature Shetland ponies, cows, alpacas, goats, pigs and donkeys.