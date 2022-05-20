Kira's on the move from Twycross to Memphis

Kira

The leading conservation charity has supported a project to transfer Kira, a five-year-old female Amur leopard, from Twycross to a new home at Memphis Zoo as part of an international breeding programme to help protect and preserve the species.

Kira was born at Twycross Zoo in 2016, one of four cubs born to Kristen, a 10-year-old female Amur leopard who arrived at the Zoo when she was two.

Kira is following in the footsteps of her three siblings, who now live across the globe as part of other international breeding programmes.

Alexi, a male, lives in Estonia, Samara, a female, lives in Belgium, and Arina, also female, now lives at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s Highland Wildlife Park and has recently become a mother herself.

The Amur leopard is currently listed as ‘Critically Endangered’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and is considered to be one of the most endangered big cats in the world, with less than 100 left in the wild.

Today, the last remaining wild populations of Amur leopards reside in China and the Russian Province of Primorsky Krai, between Vladivostok and the Chinese border.

The species faces significant threats in the wild including prey scarcity, poaching and illegal trade. One of the major threats is habitat loss - with estimates that between 1970-1983, the Amur leopard lost 80% of its former territory through logging, forest fires and land conversion.

Dr Sharon Redrobe OBE, CEO at Twycross Zoo, said: “We’re delighted to work in partnership with Memphis Zoo to help protect and preserve the Amur leopard species, one of the most endangered big cats in the world.

"As a conservation charity, we’re incredibly proud to support a number of breeding programmes, both here in the UK and internationally, that are having a significant and tangible effect on species survival. It’s wonderful to see that the conservation work we’re doing here at Twycross, right in the heart of the UK, has a truly global impact.”

Mayor Jim Strickland, Mayor of the City of Memphis, said: “Our community is proud to support the zoo in all their endeavours and this achievement should be celebrated.

"Culture, conservation, and education are important qualities in the City of Memphis, and we are excited to share this remarkable pairing with the community!”

Dan Dembiec, Curator at Memphis Zoo, added: “Kira’s arrival is a double win for the Memphis community. Not only are Amur leopards a gorgeous and dynamic species to see at the zoo, but this is also a real-life conservation story. With this species on the brink of extinction in the wild, zoos across the globe are collaboratively managing a breeding program that will ensure this species endures with the potential to reintroduce back to the wild.”

Ashley Palmier, Director at Ventura Wildlife Services, said:

“It is fantastic to be play our part in providing specialist wild animal transport for such an important and iconic endangered species. Together with our partners at PBS we have been able to provide safe passage from start to finish for such an important conservation movement between the UK and the USA. We wish Memphis Zoo every success in the fight to conserve this species”