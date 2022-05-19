Take a look at world's smallest Jubilee party

The miniature jubilee parade

Taking to the streets of Miniland Birmingham, a miniature figure of Queen Elizabeth II can be spotted waving with the rest of her royal family from the balcony, as her Jubilee carriage and mini figures parade the streets in her honour.

It also features foot guards marching, 350 patriots waving the nation’s flag, streets lined with bunting, reporters on hand and secret service officers watching nearby.

Miniland features many of the city’s iconic buildings, from the Bullring to the world’s smallest Primark and now for the first time has its very own regal procession.

Michelle Thompson, master model builder at Birmingham, said: “We are all so looking forward to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations later this month. Her Majesty has been an amazing role model to the country over her 70 years on the throne, so we decided we should do something to honour her legacy, by creating one of the world’s smallest Jubilee celebrations.

“Our mini figures lined the streets of Birmingham to commemorate the Queen, and even threw a tiny street celebration complete with a miniature tea party including cucumber, ham and jam sandwiches alongside Victoria sponge cake, biscuits and fruit punch."