Dudley Zoo to host royal party for youngsters

By Lisa O'Brien

Under-fives are being invited to a royal party at Dudley Zoo and Castle next month.

Senior keeper Kriss Pearson introduces Pascal the Burrowing owl to Heidi Reed, aged four
And little ones are encouraged to dress as kings, queens, princes or princesses to join in the Platinum Jubilee themed celebrations in the castle courtyard on Wednesday, June 29 and Thursday, June 30.

DZC marketing manager Andrea Hales said: “This popular event is designed especially for our younger visitors in mind and is always a great day out for families.

“Due to the Covid restrictions we haven’t been able to hold it for the last few years, so we’re delighted to be able to reinstate it in the zoo calendar this year and we can’t wait to see all the colourful regal costumes filling the castle courtyard.”

Entertainment will include Flip the clown, animal encounters with some of the zoo’s smaller furry friends, face painting and Jubilee-themed craft activities.

There’ll also be the chance to meet the zoo’s costumed mascots Jambi and Monty and have fun on ‘Ow Bin Ya’ Sands’, the site’s beach area.

There are also lots of adorable new zoo babies to spot across the 40-acre site, including a baby sloth, giant anteater, reindeer and camels calves.

Tickets are on sale priced £7.50 for adults and £7.50 for children aged between two and five, and zoo admission is included.

Visit dudleyzoo.org.uk to book online or call 01384 215313.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

