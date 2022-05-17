Chris Kamara to open Walsall's new Ninja Warrior adventure park

CHRIS KAMARA WILL OPEN WALSALL’S NEW NINJA WARRIOR UK ADVENTURE PARK

The exciting new venue, which opens at Crown Wharf Retail Park, Walsall on Friday, May 27, will feature a mix of adrenalin-fuelled TV show-style courses and inflatable runs inspired by the ITV family favourite programme - and promises to combine fun, fitness, fire imaginations and have many discovering their inner Ninjas in no time.

Kammy is looking forward to opening the new Ninja Warrior site, he said: "I really look forward to the opening of a new Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park, and Walsall will be no exception.

"The reaction we get from guests attending is just unbelievable! It’s such a great family show that everyone now has the opportunity to come down and have a go for themselves. And, I still get to do the best bit of the job which is to watch on - it’s equally as entertaining, trust me!”

The 22,000sq.ft indoor facility boasts obstacles to climb, balance, jump and swing across, as well as the famous Warped Wall and wannabe Ninjas will need to preserve some extra energy to tackle the first-ever Mount Sasuke climb.

There’s an additional inflatable course complete with tunnels, battle towers and the ultimate airpark obstacle run to race through for older children, whilst Mini Ninjas (children aged 6 and under) will have their own soft play zone.

Lisa Buckley, CEO Leisure TV Rights Ltd said: "We are proud to be bringing a Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park to Walsall. Our team and ITV have done a great job getting the venue ready, and now we can't wait to open the doors! The response locally has been fantastic so far, and we hope to see all ages coming by to take on the inflatables, the Mini-Ninja soft play, the show-inspired courses, Mount Sasuke and the famous warped wall!"