Jubilee and Queenie are latest arrivals at Dudley Zoo

The calves, who have been named Jubilee and Queenie, were both born over the last fortnight and are doing well.

The Castle Hill attraction has seen quite the baby boom in recent weeks, following the births of a baby giant anteater, Linne’s two-toed sloth, black swan cygnets, Egyptian fruit bats, red tailed green rat snakes and reindeer calves, as well as the arrival of three-year-old wolverine, Helga and seven sun conures.

And many of the new additions are a first in the zoo’s 85-year history, with the milestone anniversary set to be marked with a celebratory day this Saturday.

Visitors can view an exhibition of archive photographs and zoo memorabilia in the 11th century castle, where there’ll also be a giant birthday card for guests to sign.

In the courtyard will be children’s entertainers, costumed characters, face painting and a meet and greet of small critters, as well as an anniversary trail to follow around the 40-acre site.

Plus, keepers will also be giving the site’s animals birthday enrichment treats throughout the day too.

Coinciding with the weekend’s anniversary celebrations are the site’s open-air cinema events, with Pretty Woman showing in the castle courtyard on Friday evening and Pulp Fiction on Saturday.

Last-minute tickets are available from the zoo’s website or by calling 01384 215313.

Zoo Director Derek Grove, said: “DZC is ever-changing and we’re overjoyed that during such a milestone anniversary year for the zoo, we’re welcoming so many wonderful new arrivals for visitors to spot, while getting the chance to discover more about the global conservation animal projects we work alongside with some of the planet’s most incredible species.