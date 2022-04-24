Sunshine and smiles as thousands at return of Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival

Bikers make their way down the A5 eastbound

Around 3,500 motorcyclists go on their mean machines on Sunday for the return of the huge event following a two-year break due the Covid-19 pandemic.

Motoring club members joined forces with celebrity riders including racing legend Carl Fogarty and Shropshire's SAS Who Dares Wins presenter Ollie Ollerton, Steve Parrish and world champion trial racer Dougie Lampkin at the starting point in Meole Brace Park and Ride, in Shrewsbury.

They then followed the 23-mile route via the A5, M54 and A41 to RAF Cosford, home to the Bike4Life Festival.

Thousands at the Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival in aid of of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

The Bikes4Life annual ride out

Riders taking pictures Bikes4Life annual ride out

The riders were sent on their way by nine-year-old Dexter Roberts, from Rowley Regis, who has raised about £4,000 for the charity in memory of his grandfather Maurice Roberts, who suffered a roof fall and was cared for by the service's paramedics.

The Blackheath Primary School pupil was invited to wave the chequered flag by the organisers in recognition of his efforts.

Dexter said: "It was exciting, but tiring. I waved them all off. I loved seeing all the bikes."

Mike Montane with grandson Jenson, aged 12, from Wellington.

Chell Pugh, from Kidderminster, with and her dog Fizzgig Trike Rat

Darren Green and Lisa Holloway from Tamworth

He waved off the motorcyclists at about 11am to the sound of bagpipes and cheers of the hundreds of onlookers who turned up to admire the motorbikes.

Among the celebs was motorcycle ace Carl Fogarty, 56, who took part with his Ducati Hyperoptard 950 and travelled from his home in Lancashire to be a part of the big day.

He said: "It's great and is among the events that I love doing the most. It ticks all the boxes for me with good roads, 3,500 riders raising money for a good cause too.

Police motorcyclists

Rider at the Bikes4Life event

Participating riders gather at Meole Brace Park and Ride, Shrewsbury

"I often find myself upside down while out riding and when I do, I wonder if I'm going to need the care of the air ambulance service so it's a pleasure to be here.

"During the lockdown, like many folks I was on my own, but I quite liked the peace and quiet. I did manage to keep busy at my home out in the country, but it's nice to get out again at an event like this and see so many people with their bikes."

Channel 4's SAS Who Dares Wins presenter Ollie Ollerton, 51, from Church Stretton, rode his 1971 CB750, and said: "This is my first ride out for the charity. I'd never heard about it until I went to a barbershop in Shrewsbury three weeks ago and the barber mentioned this event.

Cheers as riders gather at Meole Brace Park and Ride, Shrewsbury

Riders ride United States theme bike at the Bikes4Life annual ride out

A rider in Spiderman costume

"So I got in touch with the organisers and here I am. I have six bikes and this is my fair weather wheels. I thought I'd support the event; having being ex-SAS I know how expensive helicopters are to operate. It's an amazing cause."

Former professional motorcycle trials rider Dougie Lampkin, 46, who travelled from Yorkshire, said: "It's fantastic. I've took part in 2019 the last time the ride out was held.

"It's just grown year on year. It's an amazing effort in aid of the Midlands Air Ambulance. I'm happy to be here after the lockdown break"

Motorcyclist Owen Strudwick from Stourbridge

Motorcyclist friends from Wolverhampton getting into gear for the ride

Riders paid £10 to take part in the ride and the proceeds go towards keeping the service in the skies.

Bike4Life Ride Out founder Dougie Bancroft, from Powys, was all smiles as he welcomed the participants.

"It's amazing to see all the bikes and the smiling faces, " Mr Bancroft said.

Among the riders was Telford IT consultant Gurjit Singh, of the Sikh Motorcycle Club, which had 12 members at the event.

"I was really surprised to see the amount of bikes here. It's really nice," he said.

Last year, due to the coronavirus crisis, the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity organised a virtual ride, with supporters asked to ride to their favourite location and share a picture when they arrive on social media in exchange for a small donation.