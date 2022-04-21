Severn Valley Railway's purple locomotive recreated in model form - but demand is already high

'Elizabeth II' in the SVR's loco yard at Bridgnorth.

The announcement on the Queen's 96th birthday has been made by the Severn Valley Railway, and the collector's model will feature the unique purple locomotive.

The limited edition run of 1,500 models will feature SR West Country Class 34027 Taw Valley, the locomotive that has been unveiled in a unique purple and silver livery in honour of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and will soon be renamed Elizabeth II.

The leading heritage railway sparked worldwide excitement in February this year when it revealed its plans for the head-turning repaint.

The name Elizabeth II was selected by public vote, and has received royal approval via the Cabinet Office.

To reflect the seven decades of Her Majesty’s reign the locomotive has also been renumbered as 70.

Hornby's 00 gauge model of 'Elizabeth II'

Michael Dunn, head of visitor experience at the Severn Valley Railway, said: “We knew we would cause a stir by painting this wonderful heritage locomotive in such a striking colour.

“It is a huge seal of approval that Hornby now want to reflect this bold move and we’re delighted to be working with such a prestigious partner.

"There is already a huge amount of interest from visitors who want to see the ‘purple loco’ for themselves and we cannot wait to welcome them to the railway so they can travel behind it.”

Simon Kohler, Hornby’s marketing and product development director, said: “Hornby have had a strong relationship with the Severn Valley Railway for a number of years, and the opportunity to produce this model is the absolute pinnacle of our association.

"We are thrilled to be doing this, and are certain this will be a hit with model railway enthusiasts and collectors and also those who simply want to celebrate such a momentous event in royal history.

"On a personal level, I am thrilled to be producing a model that’s not green or black, just for a change.”

The Hornby OO gauge model will be issued in a strictly limited edition of 1,500 and is available to pre-order from svrshop.co.uk, Hornby.com and leading Hornby stockists, at a price of £269.99. However, the Severn Valley Railway's shop had announced they had sold out of their allocation on Thursday morning, hours after the model was announced.

The locomotive will be officially renamed as Elizabeth II on June 2 at the start of the railways Platinum Jubilee weekend event.

It will run in its purple livery, carrying its new name and number for a limited time, after which the railway will return it to its original name, number and livery.