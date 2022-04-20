Seal of approval for Tamworth Castle

Clara from Tamworth Castle

The Staffordshire attraction has been recognised as a quality and accredited provider of educational school trips.

The Council for Learning Outside the Classroom awards the Quality Badge to give assurances to schools regarding the safety and quality of off-site education.

It is the only accreditation scheme for all types of LOtC provision; from botanic gardens and farms; through to museums and expeditions overseas.

This means that schools only need to look for one accreditation when planning visits.

Prior to the pandemic closures, in 2019, Tamworth Castle welcomed nearly 10,500 school children, from over 219 schools, to the historic building and delivered workshops from the castle educational programme, covering a range of topics relevant to the current school curriculum for all ages.

Topics range from Saxons to World War Two as well as guided tours for GCSE students studying changes to building landscapes and college students studying leisure and tourism.

Anna Miller, Tamworth Borough Council’s Assistant Director of Growth and Regeneration, said: “Tamworth Castle is an absolute gem, and this award is a well-deserved recognition of its value and commitment to children’s learning and education during the past eleven years. A wide-range of workshops is offered to pupils of all ages, from pre-school to college students.

“I am delighted that Tamworth Castle has received this two year Quality Badge, which is a tribute to the huge amount of hard work and dedication which the whole team puts into making the castle so special.”