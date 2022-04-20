Notification Settings

Seal of approval for Tamworth Castle

By Matthew Panter

Published:

Tamworth Castle has been given the seal of approval for the 11th year running.

Clara from Tamworth Castle

The Staffordshire attraction has been recognised as a quality and accredited provider of educational school trips.

The Council for Learning Outside the Classroom awards the Quality Badge to give assurances to schools regarding the safety and quality of off-site education.

It is the only accreditation scheme for all types of LOtC provision; from botanic gardens and farms; through to museums and expeditions overseas.

This means that schools only need to look for one accreditation when planning visits.

Prior to the pandemic closures, in 2019, Tamworth Castle welcomed nearly 10,500 school children, from over 219 schools, to the historic building and delivered workshops from the castle educational programme, covering a range of topics relevant to the current school curriculum for all ages.

Topics range from Saxons to World War Two as well as guided tours for GCSE students studying changes to building landscapes and college students studying leisure and tourism.

Anna Miller, Tamworth Borough Council’s Assistant Director of Growth and Regeneration, said: “Tamworth Castle is an absolute gem, and this award is a well-deserved recognition of its value and commitment to children’s learning and education during the past eleven years. A wide-range of workshops is offered to pupils of all ages, from pre-school to college students.

“I am delighted that Tamworth Castle has received this two year Quality Badge, which is a tribute to the huge amount of hard work and dedication which the whole team puts into making the castle so special.”

Tamworth Castle is open to the general public. For more details about opening times and events programme, visit tamworthcastle.gov.uk

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

