Historic mill near Bridgnorth set for new season after surviving storm damage

Cliff Bassett and Roli Crebbin are looking forward to Daniels Mill reopening

Daniels Mill is a Victorian flour mill with a cast iron water wheel which is one of the largest in the country, although it hasn’t turned in recent years due to storm damage.

The Eardington attraction has also been affected by lockdown, restricting the number of visitors over the last two years.

From Friday of this week it will be fully open but needs more volunteers to work in areas from building and grounds maintenance to milling, tour guiding and promoting the mill’s social media presence.

The mill is operated by registered charity the Daniels Mill Trust and has been running guided tours since 1987.

It also features a tea room and is open for group bookings such as schools.

Daniels Mill at Eardington

In March, the site suffered extensive damage during Storm Dennis, particularly to the embankment and yard areas, and there was also a major clean up-exercise in the mill itself.

Cliff Daniels, the volunteer co-ordinator, said despite the flood damage and work that had to be done to clear it up, they had been determined to open in time for April as planned.

He said: “It was a herculean effort by everyone to clean up the site, never mind get it up to a point where it might be able to receive visitors this year.

“But we are ready to go now and looking forward to the new season and running guided tours again because they are always popular, as is the tea-room.

“We do need more volunteers though across the whole operation and in all areas so I would encourage people to come and see us or apply because it is a wonderful place to work or visit.”