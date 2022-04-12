Delight at Dudley Zoo as attraction's first baby sloth is born

Baby sloth

The youngster was born to Flo, a three-year-old Linne’s two-toed sloth, and Reggie at Dudley Zoo on April 4.

It is the first time a baby sloth has been born at the zoo in its 85-year history.

Richard Brown, curator at the zoo, said: "We’re so thrilled to announce the safe arrival of a baby sloth to Flo and Reggie.

"With all our new arrivals over the last few months, this is certainly turning into a year of firsts for DZC, as it’s our first baby sloth in our 85-year history.

"We know the news will be as exciting for our visitors as it is for our staff as we’re very aware our pair of sloths are our most popular animals on site.

"The baby seems healthy and alert as it snuggles up to mum, who is doing wonderfully and taking first-time motherhood in her stride, while dad, Reggie looks on proudly."

Mum Flo arrived at the zoo in August 2020 to join six-year-old male Reggie as part of a European studbook breeding programme, and during the last few months keepers began having an inkling Flo was pregnant.

Richard added: "Unlike other species, it was difficult to guess if Flo was pregnant.

Baby sloth

"Gestation is typically around six months long, but over recent weeks keepers began to notice movements in Flo’s stomach and we managed to confirm the pregnancy with a faecal sample.

"It was a lovely surprise for staff to discover the baby, especially as Flo wasn’t showing signs of being in labour during the day."

Keepers are currently thinking of names for the newborn and its sex is set to be confirmed in the coming weeks, when its details can then be officially recorded.

The zoo also recently welcome another first in its history last month with the arrival of Helga, a three-year-old wolverine who is settling in well.

Richard Brown, said: “Helga has settled brilliantly.

Helga

"She’s utilising her new outdoor space really well and has been really active as she investigates , she bounds around, it’s great to watch her.