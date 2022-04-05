Review: Gruffalo Discovery Land at Twycross Zoo

Gruffalo Discovery Land at Twycross. Pictures: Matt Panter

For children attending Twycross Zoo's new multi-million pound major development, The Gruffalo Discovery Land, this week, the joy was even greater.

After all, what's not to like about The Gruffalo? Many parents have been tasked with reading the popular book, created by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, over the years.

Gruffalo Discovery Land at Twycross. Pictures: Matt Panter

From that very first line – A mouse took a stroll through the deep, dark wood – and striking illustrations, youngsters have become so enchanted by the story from that very first reading, that it's unlikely to be the last you read it.

Indeed, for some of us, we have read the book so many times over years that you can pretty much recite it word for word, like learning your times tables parrot fashion.

So, as soon as it was announced that Twycross was delivering a new, four-acre attraction bringing together the much-loved characters from best-selling children’s book you couldn't help but think it a great idea.

It has been developed in partnership with The Gruffalo brand owners Magic Light Pictures and brings a further dimension to the already hugely popular zoo.

With the fun the new attraction brings, also comes the opportunity to spread key messages of respecting wildlife and preserving endangered species – educating the next generation on the importance of protecting our planet.

From entry into the Gruffalo Discovery Land, youngsters are taken on the journey of the crafty little mouse with a big appetite, taking a stroll through the forest.

The trip enables visitors to take in real-life animals, including a walk through the butterfly house – a place full of colour and beauty – and an area with owls.

Children also get to see animatronics as well clips of the popular film, which has become a staple of Christmas Day in many households up and down the country.

Visitors encounter all the book's characters - the fox, snake, owl and, of course, The Gruffalo along their interactive journey through the attraction. There are activities throughout which enable youngsters to develop their sense of touch and learn key facts about wildlife. It's all done in a relaxed way, so you can amble through at your leisure, rather than feeling hurried.

Gruffalo Discovery Land at Twycross. Pictures: Matt Panter Gruffalo Discovery Land at Twycross. Pictures: Matt Panter Gruffalo Discovery Land at Twycross. Pictures: Matt Panter Gruffalo Discovery Land at Twycross. Pictures: Matt Panter Gruffalo Discovery Land at Twycross. Pictures: Matt Panter Gruffalo Discovery Land at Twycross. Pictures: Matt Panter

There's also the chance for the little ones to dance the Woodland Wiggle with the zoo's enthusiastic and energetic entertainers, who take to the stage to deliver fun at the end of the trail.

And, if you are hungry by the end, you can take a break at the all-new Oh Crumbs! Café, which has been kitted out in a Gruffalo theme and is full of colour and tasty sandwiches, hoot food and delicious cakes.

There is a Gruffalo Goodies shop too, with anything from cuddly toys to postcards, pens and lunchboxes. This range includes characters from other Julia Donaldson books such as Zog, Stick Man and Room on a Broom.

If the zoo’s aim for the ground-breaking experience is to inspire more children than ever before about the importance of the natural world, then the Gruffalo area certainly succeeds.

But, of course, that's only part of the day. There so much more on offer including photo opportunities, soft play and a wet and wild play area.

And, of course, the stars of the show - the animals. Particular highlights of our visit was a visit to the Gibbon Forest, with one particular ape keen to show off his acrobatic skills, while the meerkats were a delight as always.

And while we can't guarantee you will come across a REAL Gruffalo, with black rhinos, giraffes, penguins, zebras, tigers, and all, there really is a lot to take in.

The brand-new, multi-million-pound land will open at Twycross Zoo on Saturday, April 9, 2022

Entry to The Gruffalo Discovery Land is included in a Twycross Zoo’s admission and visitors will be required to book an arrival timeslot online, in advance of visiting.