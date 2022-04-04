Notification Settings

Staffordshire farm brings panto season to Easter holidays

By Matthew PanterAttractionsPublished:

Pantomimes are not just for Christmas as the National Forest Adventure Farm is proving.

Panto time

It is putting on a pantomime as part of its Easter Eggstravaganza event called ‘The Mystery of the Egg Snaffler.’

The live and interactive show, which is included in the entry price for the attraction, sees Jill, Sean and Kathryn as they help Mrs Rumpadump find the Easter chocolate stolen by the evil Egg Snaffler.

Tom Robinson, joint owner of the National Forest Adventure Farm in Staffordshire said: “We love to put on a live show at the farm which the children always love.

"It’s the first time we have done this at Easter but with so many pantomimes forced to cancel last Christmas due to Covid-19 outbreaks, we spotted the trend and thought let’s do one at Easter rather than wait till Christmas!”

During the Easter Eggstravaganza event, the farm attraction’s newly renovated animal barn will provide dedicated spaces for children to meet piglets, chicks, rabbits, and guinea pigs, helping families to make lots of wonderful memories. There are also new enclosures for the Farm’s Shire Horse, Miniature Shetland Ponies, and Tamworth Pigs.

There's also the return of the popular trail where families ride on the Easter Eggspress tractor and trailer ride to the Bunny Woods.

Following the woodland path, families will meet some entertaining animals before finding the Easter Bunny who is giving out chocolate to children and adults.

To book a day out for the Easter Eggstravaganza at the National Forest Adventure Farm please visit the website adventurefarm.co.uk

