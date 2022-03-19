Drayton Manor reveals Viking-themed land at attraction

Drayton Manor has plans for a new Viking Land

Set to open this spring, Vikings, a whole new land of discovery will propel guests into the centre of the action with exhilarating rides inspired by ancient gods and legends, and unforgettable experiences designed to transport adventurers, of all ages, back to a bygone era.

Guests will get the chance to take a voyage of discovery through Norse history, with traditional shields, axes, and swords aplenty, mythical theming and exciting adventures at every turn, for guests of all ages.

As part of the immersive experience, Vikings, will feature a number of new rides and attractions, including the UK’s first Zamperla Nebulaz – a family thrill ride with eight gondolas and four arms rotating in a fast-intermeshing orbit. Inspired by the malevolent god of mischief, Loki will send passengers soaring to new heights, offering a truly hypnotic experience from both the sky and ground.

Another eagerly awaited addition is the Disk’O Coaster, Thor, a new vibrantly coloured family thrill ride named after the infamous god of thunder which will send those brave enough to board, spinning in a giant wheel across a coaster track for the ultimate weightless sensation.

For younger thrill seekers looking to brave their first mini coaster, the Jormungandr is the family-favourite Buffalo Coaster re-imagined, taking guests onboard an epic voyage through the Vikings with incredible views of the park and its nearby lake. The new Sleipnir attraction will take mini explorers on an exciting journey through a training school, where the legend of the ancient Viking mythical horse will teach them how to become a powerful god.

Alongside Viking themed entertainment during peak times, guests exploring the area will be teleported into a different time zone, with the rhythmic sound of Norse chanting.

After a long day of voyaging, guests can refuel at the new Walhalla restaurant, inspired by the historic heaven that warriors were said to visit after battle, with traditional wooden benches surrounding a sizzling BBQ pit, for feasting in true Viking style!

For anyone wishing to extend the fun overnight, guests can enjoy one of 10 brand-new Vikings-themed rooms at the onsite four-star hotel.

Featuring Nordic-inspired furnishings and traditional wooden panelling embellished with shields and paintings of distant Viking voyages, guests will be immersed in the mythical surroundings of legends for the evening, before waking up to feast like a Viking again and refuel for another day of fun and adventure in the park.

A spokesperson from Drayton Manor Resort, said: “We are beyond excited to officially announce our brand-new Vikings themed area which is due to open to the public this spring, with a whole host of exciting new rides and immersive experiences to really transport our guests into a bygone era.

“Our team has been working incredibly hard behind the scenes over the past year to make our Vikings vision a reality, and we look forward to opening the gates and welcoming guests in the very near future to create unforgettable memories on a Norse-inspired adventure!"