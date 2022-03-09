Zoo reveals tickets now available for multi-million pound Gruffalo attraction

An artist's impression of the new Discovery Land

The Gruffalo Discovery Land - a UK first - will open at Twycross Zoo on Saturday, April 9 and tickets are now available to buy online, with entry to the land included in the Zoo’s daily admission price.

The new four-acre land has been developed in partnership with brand managers Magic Light Pictures and is inspired by the best-selling picture book The Gruffalo written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler.

The partnership brings together this evergreen children’s character and a conservation organisation that exists to protect wildlife, preserve endangered species and educate the next generation on the importance of protecting our planet.

The announcement comes as Twycross unveiled some of the land’s most important inhabitants, including Mouse, Fox, Owl, Snake and, of course the Gruffalo, giving visitors an exclusive sneak peek of some of the characters.

Dr Sharon Redrobe OBE, CEO of Twycross Zoo, said: “Much-loved children’s books, such as The Gruffalo, can inspire the imaginations of young children and encourage them to learn more about the natural world around them.

"The Gruffalo Discovery Land is a real celebration of both children’s love for animals and nature and we’re so excited to bring these wonderful creatures to life here at Twycross Zoo.

“Our aim for this ground-breaking experience is to engage and inspire more young children than ever before about the importance of conservation and the natural world. Recent global reports have highlighted the need for urgent action and we’re committed to educating more young people than ever before about the part they can play in protecting our planet - each one of us can make a real difference.”

With real-life animals, animatronics, film clips and much more, visitors to The Gruffalo Discovery Land at Twycross Zoo will encounter Mouse, Fox, Owl, Snake and the Gruffalo along their interactive journey through the deep dark wood.