Museum's voluntary gardeners in call for new members after bloom discoveries

Oak House Museum garden volunteers are looking for new members. From left: Len Fanthom, Karen Jordan, Ian Hands, Ray Bishop, Terry Stanley

The group helps maintain the 17th century grounds at the Oak House Museum in West Bromwich.

Over lockdown, the grounds were not maintained and were left to grow in a process known as rewilding.

Upon returning to the ground, it was found that a wide array of interesting flowers had started to grow, including bee orchids, which are very rare.

The discovery led to a survey by Mike Pulton, member of Sandwell Valley Naturalists, which found 170 different types of wild flowers.

It was also discovered that a patch of land on site is acidic heathland and the remains of what once was Bromwich Heath.

Pat Prosser and Pat Coyle

Lesley Rhodes, visitor services officer at the museum, said: "It is a very important piece of land, there is a lot of interest in it, we have Birmingham University coming down to look at it.

"We are involving the public too with more moth trapping evenings, and people can come in May to record any nature they see, it has added a new dynamic to the site.

The gardening group for the museum meet every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm.

Lesley added: "People can come, have a cup of tea, it is very social and inclusive.

"The work involves getting rid of weeds, planting flowers and general gardening work.

"It is a really friendly group and if anyone wants to come and have a chat please come down, it all helps as it is such a big site.

"It really is a great group in a lovely setting for people maybe not getting out much."