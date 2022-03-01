‘Elizabeth II’ reigns supreme in Severn Valley Railway locomotive name-change

34027 ‘Taw Valley’ will temporarily become 'Elizabeth II'

‘Elizabeth II’ will be the temporary new name for the 34027 ‘Taw Valley’. The new name reigned victorious in the competition, beating Severn Majesty, Valley Monarch and Gloriana.

The name gained over a third of public support worldwide and the locomotive is currently being repainted in a special purple livery in honour of the Queen’s jubilee.

Michael Dunn, head of visitor experience at the Severn Valley Railway, said: “We worked with 34027’s owners to decide on the final shortlist.

"We’re thrilled that the public have chosen ‘Elizabeth II’ as their winner, and think this particular name proved popular because of its simplicity and its clear connection to The Queen.

“By repainting and re-naming 34027, we’ve chosen a way of celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee that brings maximum impact.

"We’ve got plenty more surprises up our sleeve for our Platinum Jubilee celebrations over the extended Bank Holiday weekend on 2nd-5th June, so keep those eyes peeled.”

More than 1,200 different names were submitted as part of the competition, with Elizabeth II nominated by three separate people.

They will receive an invitation to the re-naming ceremony later this year and the new name will be presented on metal nameplates after work is completed to transform the locomotive.

The repaint plans have attracted attention from all over the world, with thousands of comments on social media from France, Singapore, Australia, USA, China, India and across the UK.

Once work is completed, the locomotive will haul Severn Valley Railway passenger services during the spring and summer.

It will play a central role in the railway’s celebrations for both the Platinum Jubilee and the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.