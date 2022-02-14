Head down to the farm for half-term fun in Staffordshire

Arriving at the farm

The National Forest Adventure Farm is holding its New Life on the Farm event from February 19-27 and all activities will be held undercover across the site.

It is the perfect opportunity for all the family to be a farmer for the day and take part in fun farm activities, including bottle feeding lambs and much more.

The attraction opens at the start of lambing season which will see approximately 350 lambs born in the ‘Lambing Live Tent’ at the Farm this Spring.

In the animal barn, visitors will be able to meet Tamworth piglets, chicks and goat kids as well as the farm’s two new Shetland ponies.

Youngsters will also be able to join in with many ‘Help the Farmer’ interactive activities in a special marquee, including plant seeds, milk the model cow, mend fences, fix the tractor and make a scarecrow.

There's also the farm’s indoor giant soft play area and 40acre outdoor adventure playground and animal paddocks are open all day.

Animal Barn Manager, Will Jay, said: “This time of year is one of the most exciting and busiest times for the farm as we welcome hundreds of new lambs, as well as goat kids, chicks and piglets.

"It means we’re on alert around the clock as we care for our ewes and help them to bring their new lambs into the world in the Lambing Live Tent.

“New Life on the Farm is the perfect chance for visitors to spend time together and gain hands on experience working on the farm, by bottle feeding the lambs and helping with lots of fun farming tasks undercover in our special marquee; and if you are really lucky actually witnessing the magical moment of a lamb being born."

Two Miniature Shetland ponies and a giant shire horse have also arrived at farm.

The Miniature Shetland’s are just six months old and only 65cm (6.5 hands) tall compared to their stable mate Shire, called Katie, who is nearly three times as tall, at 174cm (17.1 hands).

During half term, the public can enter a Facebook competition to name the new beautiful Miniature Shetland ponies, who will become permanent residents at the farm in 2022!

Ivor Robinson, one of the owners of the National Forest Adventure Farm said: “We are delighted that Katie and the two Miniature Shetland ponies have arrived just in time as we open for half term. They are amazing characters and to have the smallest and tallest British breeds of horse for our visitors to meet is extremely exciting.”