Twycross Zoo welcomes baby bonobo

Upendi

Announced ahead of World Bonobo Day on February 14, the new baby is a hugely exciting arrival for Twycross, the only zoo in the UK to house all four great ape species, including the endangered bonobo.

Born to Cheka, age 25, the baby has been named Upendi, which means love in Swahili.

Twycross Zoo’s in-house veterinary team discovered that Cheka was pregnant during a regular health check, performed when Cheka and the zoo’s family of bonobos moved into an expansive new enclosure in September 2021.

Since then, she has been closely monitored by the ape and veterinary team.

The new habitat provided the 13-strong group with more space, as well as improved lighting and heating. It also offers the bonobos more climbing structures for their ongoing enrichment, plus two outdoor areas to explore.

Dr Rebecca Biddle, Head of Life Sciences at Twycross Zoo said: “The arrival of our new baby bonobo is an amazing achievement for the zoo. As a conservation charity acting to preserve the future of these incredible animals, the new baby is a significant boost for the European population of this endangered species.

“Twycross Zoo is home to 10 percent of the entire European population of bonobos so it’s vital that we work closely with other EAZA zoos to ensure that this population is sustainable for the long term.

"All of the great apes are very different, however bonobos are female-led and known for their caring and affectionate nature.

"As a group they are always quick to make up with one another and their nurturing behaviour sees them holding hands and hugging, which is why World Bonobo Day also falls on Valentine’s Day.

“We can’t wait for everyone to see our beautiful new baby this half term at Twycross Zoo, when visitors can bring their little ones to meet our new arrival.

"All of our visitors play a vital role in enabling us to continue our conservation work, helping us to build a future for all of our animals.”

Twycross Zoo is working at the forefront of conservation and making a global impact for endangered species around the world, from the very heart of the UK.

It works with partner organisations across the globe such as Friends of Bonobos in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Through the Conservation Welfare fund, Twycross Zoo contributes to the daily running of Lola ya Bonobo, the organisation’s sanctuary for more than 70 orphaned bonobos. Twycross also supports Friends of Bonobos’ 120,000-acre protected reserve where they have successfully rewilded more than two dozen bonobos so far.

Visitors to Twycross Zoo can discover more than 400 animals from over 80 different species in acres of outdoor space. Open every day until 6pm, tickets are available to book online now.