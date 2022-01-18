RAF Cosford air show ticket details as popular even makes long-awaited return

The Red Arrows have been popular performs at previous air shows

By the time summer comes around it will be three years since the last display, as a result of the enforced cancellation of the last two events.

Of course, there's more to RAF Cosford than the annual air show.

This airbase between Telford and Wolverhampton is home to a stunning collection which includes tanks and classic cars alongside fighter planes from the First and Second World Wars and more modern jets.

RAF Cosford is again open all year round now Covid restrictions have eased. Entry is free, though car and motorcycle parking for up to seven hours is £5 per vehicle.

There are also other events taking place during the year, such as Model Mania on February 27 - a free event which sees model aircraft on display next to full size planes, the Large Model Air Show from July 1-3 and the Cosford Food Festival from July 23-24, a weekend which includes countless street food vendors, dozens of local food and drink producers, and whisky and rum tasting experiences on board an airliner.

When is the Cosford air show

This year's event will take place on Sunday June 12, one week after the four-day weekend celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Her Majesty's landmark will also be celebrated at the air show, which is due to tell a 70-year story of aviation and royalty and contain themed displays helping to showcase some of the Queen's accomplishments during her reign.

Cosford air show tickets

A standard adult ticket will cost £34. Under 16s and parking are both free.

For £75 per adult and £35 per child, spectators can enter the Cosford Club, a location described as "ideal for both families and aviation enthusiasts being centrally located on the crowdline, providing the best possible view of the flying display".

Tickets for 2020 or 2021

Anybody who bought a ticket for the cancelled shows in 2020 or 2021 and did not request a refund will have their booking automatically carried over to this year's event.

Organisers say new tickets will automatically be emailed out.

What will be at the show?

Organisers say plans for the air show are already well under way, featuring a wide range of RAF flying displays, hands-on experiences for all ages in an interactive Stem hangar and RAF Zone, as well as immersive story-telling experiences and entertainment in a 'Vintage Village'.