Gamers paradise EGX returns to NEC this march

Gamers paradise

The event is returning to NEC Birmingham between March 4 and 6 and will feature a host of hands-on games, panels and more.

EGX Birmingham 2022 will lean on expanding their Rezzed Zone, with all the beloved indie games that EGX Rezzed traditionally delivers, but will also meet the need for AAA publishers to showcase spring releases.

Story image

Tickets are now available from the EGX website . Day tickets cost £20 and super passes £45, both plus booking fee.

Visitors can look forward to Consoles and PCs to play, as well as a chance to enjoy Esports Tournaments, Developer Panels and a huge collection of Indie Games.

An EGX spokesman said: "In addition to all the epic fun, games industry hopefuls and professionals alike will be able to visit the GI Academy Zone, which will include education exhibition areas, careers talks and networking opportunities.

"Last year’s EGX was a very special event for fans and developers alike, bringing the video games community back together for their first in-person event since 2019."