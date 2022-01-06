Volunteer gardeners needed to help restore Weston Park's Walled Garden

Weston Park is seeking gardening enthusiasts to become volunteers at the estate's historic Walled Garden

Staff at Weston Park will be holding a Volunteers Open Day on Thursday, January 27 for any garden enthusiasts who are interested in helping restore the estate's historic Walled Garden.

Originally designed in 1765, the four-acre garden– enclosed by mellow brick walls– was last in full production in the earlier part of the 20th century.

Work started in 2019 to produce vegetables for the kitchens on the estate, enabling the garden to produce more organic food.

Now the next phase of restoration is set to begin and the garden team is looking for volunteers who will help with planting, tending and harvesting in the kitchen garden as part of the plan to fully restore healthy food production.

Gareth Williams, curator and head of learning, said: “The plan is that as the garden is redeveloped, it will increase the amount of produce grown onsite and it will play a greater part in hosting educational visits to the estate.

"In recent months the garden has become a focus for Holiday Activity and Food (HAF) sessions.

"These are designed for children from Shropshire Council and Staffordshire County Council areas led by Educating Kids Outdoors, which has indicated a strong demand for learning more about healthy foods.”

The garden can be enjoyed by visitors to the estate and used as an educational resource by school groups and general visitors.

Produce from the Walled Garden is already used in the estate’s Granary Brasserie and the House kitchen.

Weston Park already has a team of volunteers who help in other areas of the estate's conservation, but are open to more volunteers who would like to get involved.

The open morning will include the chance to meet some of the team with presentations about the history of the gardens, the production and use of food and the chance to see the Walled Gardens themselves.

Weston Park is owned by a charitable trust and while visitors must normally pay to visit the park and gardens, which are currently closed for the winter, entrance to the Walled Garden is free.