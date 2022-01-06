New year, new life celebrated at Midlands attraction

The new Chilean flamingo chick

The zoo chose National Bird Day this week to reveal it had been caring for a new born juvenile flamingo since September 2021.

As a near threatened species, with a difficult breeding process, the Twycross Zoo team has been overjoyed to have a new chick within the flock and will be naming the bird soon, having recently discovered she is female.

Much like humans, flamingos share parental responsibility with both the male and female and will be taking turns caring for the chick.

The fluffy juvenile doesn’t yet look bright pink like the typical plumage associated with the species, but will develop this through her adult life because of pigments consumed in their diet.

The cute new addition is an exciting arrival to the Midlands zoo, home to 500 animals or nearly 100 species, and is another success for their many breeding programmes and ongoing mission to preserve endangered species.

Twycross Zoo is a registered charity which exists to support conservation, education and research of some of the most endangered species on the planet.

